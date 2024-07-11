AWS donation spurs AI hiring at Children's National

After receiving funding from Amazon Web Services, Children's National is looking to hire 30 additional positions within its organization in order to advance its artificial intelligence work, Washington Business Journal reported July 11.

Matt MacVey, executive vice president and CIO at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National told the publication that the new hires will join its data management, engineering and product management teams.

This recruitment comes after AWS announced that it would give $3 million to three different healthcare organizations in a bid to advance pediatric and children's healthcare.

Children's National is one of the organizations receiving $1 million in funding from the company and is aiming to expand its AI and cloud computing efforts to reduce costs, find efficiencies, enhance medical decision-making and make care more proactive and personalized.

The health system is currently using AI and cloud technology to screen newborns for genetic conditions via smartphone cameras. The organization is also extending these technologies to resource-limited countries like Uganda to enhance brain-imaging capacity for neonatal neurological conditions and to screen patients for rheumatic heart disease using low-cost portable ultrasound devices.

Additionally, funding from AWS supports more than 2,000 active clinical research projects at Children's National, many of which incorporate AI and cloud computing technologies, Mr. MacVey told the publication.