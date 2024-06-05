Atrium Health launches 3D printing studio

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has launched a 3D medical device printing studio.

The Ricoh 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio, a collaboration with 3D printing company Ricoh, will be located in Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter. The facility will use medical images to manufacture patient-specific anatomical models for presurgery planning and patient education.

"This partnership allows our health system and medical school to continue to elevate our clinical, research and education capabilities, and opens up new opportunities to collaborate with other departments across our organization and with clinicians across the Atrium Health system," said Christopher Whitlow, MD, PhD, professor and chair of radiology at Winston-Salem-based Wake Forest University School of Medicine and a neuroradiologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, in a June 4 statement.

The 3D printing studio will also be offered to startups and entrepreneurs located in the innovation district, which is anchored by Wake Forest University School of Medicine.