6 transformative healthcare startups, per AHA

The American Hospital Association highlighted six healthcare startups it says could optimize providers' time and improve patient outcomes in an Aug. 1 article.

Altopax: offers mental healthcare via telehealth including group therapy and for elderly patients.

Bend Health: integrates pediatric primary care with behavioral care.

Mednition: provides 24/7 clinical risk intelligence to physicians and nurses to detect conditions faster and reduce errors.

Mindmaze: combines digital therapeutics with motion analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance recovery of patients with neurological conditions.

Pieces: summarizes clinical visits with generative AI and integrates with EHRs to create clinical insights and predict patient risk.

Time Study: analyzes how staffers spend their time to optimize workforce efficacy and operational efficiency.