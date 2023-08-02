Health systems' top 13 tech-focused operational goals, per KLAS

Hospitals and health systems are increasingly looking to technology to address operational challenges. Here are the top 13 focuses of those operational goals for the near future, according to an Aug. 1 KLAS Research survey of 49 healthcare executives.

1. Patient access/digital front door: 29 percent

2. Workflow and process efficiency: 27 percent

3. Increased patient volumes: 24 percent

4. Population health/value-based care: 20 percent

5. Infrastructure improvement: 16 percent

Staff retention: 16 percent

7. Data/analytics: 12 percent

8. Clinical quality: 10 percent

Staff recruitment: 10 percent

10. Patient orchestration/flow: 8 percent

Spend management: 8 percent

Technology consolidation: 8 percent