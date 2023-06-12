6 healthcare companies raising more than $30M

Even with a rocky funding environment, some healthcare companies have been able to raise massive venture capital hauls.
Here are six healthcare companies raising more than $30 million that Becker's has reported on since May 30:
- Pomelo Care, a virtual maternal healthcare company, raised $33 million in its series A and seed round.
- Upperline Health, a value-based care company, secured a $58.35 million investment.
- Conformal Medical, a medtech device maker, raised $35 million in series D financing.
- Helium Health, a healthcare technology financing company for African providers, raised $30 million.
- Strive Health, a tech-focused kidney care company, raised $166 million in a series C financing round that saw participation from the venture arms of CVS Health and St. Louis-based Ascension.
- Carrum Health, a value-based care platform, raised $45 million in an oversubscribed series B financing round.