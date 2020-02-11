5 health IT companies with IPOs in 2019 ended the year with $900M+ market cap

There were five health technology companies that initiated IPOs last year that ended the year at $900 million-plus market cap, according to the Silicon Valley Bank HealthTech Report.

The companies include:

1. Livongo, which reported a $2.3 billion market cap by the end of the year despite share price dropping 14 percent from its launch date on July 25.

2. Progyny, which also reported $2.3 billion market cap and 115 percent increase in share price from its launch on Oct. 25 through the end of the year.

3. Change Healthcare, which ended the year with $2 billion market cap. The company launched its IPO on June 27 and share prices increased 23 percent by the end of the year.

4. Health Catalyst, which launched its IPO on July 25 at $26 per share, which increased 31 percent through the end of the year. The company's market cap on Dec. 27 was $1.2 billion

5. Phreesia, which began its IPO on July 18 and reported a 44 percent increase in share price by the end of the year, when it had $947 million market cap.

