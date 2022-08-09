4 ways Mayo Clinic is speeding up AI development, commercialization

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using software standardization, development processes and technology to generate AI use cases more rapidly, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article.
Four initiatives the health system implemented to accelerate AI growth:
- The "AI factory" approach: This approach, launched in 2021, aims to produce machine learning models quickly. So far, more than 200 use cases have been part of this approach.
- Google partnership: Mayo Clinic is collaborating with Google on AI initiatives. The health system also has joint initiatives with Google Health, a unit that partners with healthcare organizations to conduct research and develop in order to create new solutions.
- Mayo Clinic Platform: The platform is the data analytics and digital health arm of the health system. Headed by Boston hospital tech executive John Halamka, MD, the platform uses innovation, technology, a portfolio of startups using AI and other Mayo Clinic resources to use de-identified data to stop diseases in patients before they emerge.
- Platform_Accelerate: The platform, launched in 2022, is a 20-week program to get healthcare artificial intelligence startups prepared to enter the market. The platform provides startups with de-identified training data sets, model validation frameworks, clinical workflow planning and expert mentorship from Mayo Clinic in exchange for equity positions.