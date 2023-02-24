4 companies CommonSpirit is investing in

Noah Schwartz -

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is one of the largest systems in the country and has made some notable investments.

Here are four companies in CommonSpirit's investor portfolio:



  1. Most recently, CommonSpirit participated in a $42 million series B funding round for behavioral health company Concert Health.

  2. In September 2021, CommonSpirit participated in a $71 million series B funding round for Medicare Advantage plan Clever Care Health.

  3. In July 2021, the health system joined in a $95 million series A funding round for health data company Truveta. 

  4. The Chicao-based health system invested in the Kresge Foundation, a philanthropic organization focusing on community development.

