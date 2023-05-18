3rd health system joins AI consortium

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources is the third health system to join the Dandelion Consortium to advance healthcare artificial intelligence.

The collaborative's first two members are San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare and Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health. The group, a project of data startup Dandelion Health, aims to make deidentified patient data available to innovators developing precision medicine and responsible AI for healthcare.

"AI has the potential to transform clinical care and improve patient outcomes," said Michael Parris, chief data and analytics officer at Texas Health, in a May 17 news release. "We are excited to work with Dandelion to advance the development of novel AI products that will benefit our patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare industry."