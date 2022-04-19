3 maternal health innovations from Banner, Northwell + more

From hospitals launching platforms to accelerate investments in maternal health to creating new telehealth programs for obstetrical care, here are three innovation projects health systems' have recently created and deployed:

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health partnered with startup studio Aegis Ventures, to launch a platform to create healthcare-focused AI companies. The platform, called Ascertain, plans to launch multiple companies in 2022 focusing on maternal health.



Phoenix-based Banner Health is piloting the OB telehealth project, which aims to connect family physicians with obstetric privileges in rural areas with a specialist, whose sole focus is the care of women as they labor and deliver their newborns, via phone or telehealth.



Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center is creating the Nebraska Center for Women's Health Research to promote and facilitate educational opportunities, provide a base of education for women's health issues and disparities, and a platform for nationally recognized experts to speak to researchers, educators, students and the community.



