2 health systems to test generative AI for oncology notes

Two health systems plan to test an artificial intelligence tool from GE HealthCare to summarize oncology notes.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center intend to evaluate the CareIntellect for Oncology solution that employs generative AI to synthesize a patient's health history into a digestible report for clinicians.

Tampa General Hospital, for instance, aims to use the technology to "inform care progression and clinical trial eligibility information," according to Chief Transformation Officer Peter Chang, MD.

"We were impressed by how quickly GE HealthCare was able to design the application to include breast cancer in a matter of weeks," Dr. Chang said in an Oct. 21 statement. "We look forward to putting this in the hands of our care teams and using the AI-enabled functionality to help clinicians spend time where it matters most — delivering outstanding patient care."

GE HealthCare said the application will be widely available to U.S. customers in 2025.