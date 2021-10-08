Top 10 infection control stories so far this year

Ahead of International Infection Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 17-23, here are the 10 most read infection control-related stories Becker's has covered since the start of 2021:

1. Distancing isn't helping you': Indoor COVID-19 exposure risk same at 6, 60 feet, MIT researcher says.

2. Workforce COVID-19 vaccination rates among 8 top US hospitals.

3. 19 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Colorado hospital.

4. 332 hospitals with the nation's lowest CAUTI rates.

5. Test all surgical patients for COVID-19, anesthesiologists urge.

6. 31 COVID-19 cases tied to Duke hospital's surgery, oncology unit.

7. 25 infected in COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals.

8. Fully vaccinated people should get tested after exposure even if asymptomatic: CDC.

9. Sutter hospital fined $155K over infection control violations after nurse's death.

10. 12 staffers infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Colorado hospital.