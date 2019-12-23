Hospitals and unions: 13 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events in December.

1. Nearly 120 healthcare workers at Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center voted to join SEIU Local 121RN.

2. Nurses at Madison-based University of Wisconsin Health seek voluntary union recognition from the health system.

3. Nurses and caregivers at Seattle-based Swedish Medical Center said they are moving closer to a strike at seven Swedish sites in Washington.

4. A nurse sued the Teamsters union at her workplace and her employer, Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich., alleging they illegally rejected her requests to end union dues deductions.

5. The union representing more than 8,500 nurses with the NYC Health + Hospitals system and New York City agencies reached a contract agreement with the city.

6. Psychologists, mental health therapists and other medical professionals at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente began a five-day strike Dec. 16 at facilities across California.

7. Registered nurses at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif., postponed a planned informational picket citing progress in negotiations with hospital management over staffing, according to The Sacramento Bee.

8. The CEO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center emailed staff criticizing a nurses union demonstration during a recent gala.

9. A regional office of the National Labor Relations Board overruled McLaren Macomb Hospital's objections to a union election in which workers at the Michigan facility chose to join the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 40.

10. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., reached a labor deal with the union representing more than 900 registered nurses at the hospital.

11. The negotiating process has become an obstacle to a contract agreement between Mayo Clinic Health System and the union representing 560 nurses its facility in Mankato, Minn., according to The Free Press.

12. The new labor contract ratified by University of Chicago Medical Center nurses includes staffing changes as well as a salary increase.

13. Nurses at University of California-Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and University of California- San Francisco's Hellen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights held rallies on workplace violence prevention.

