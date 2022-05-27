Some workers reach agreements while others strike: Recent hospital-union actions

The following hospital-union events were covered by Becker's in May:

1. About 7,000 Los Angeles County nurses, who are represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 721, reached a tentative agreement with the county.

2. Nurses approved a new contract with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

3. Members of the JNESO District Council 1 IUOE-AFL-CIO labor union went on strike at Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, N.J.

4. Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, Ore., and Providence Milwaukie (Ore.) Hospital launched simultaneous votes on strike authorization.

5. Washington, D.C.-based Howard University Hospital reached a new contract with the union representing its nurses.

6. Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Hawaii began a three-day strike.

7. Members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West ended a five-day strike at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with no agreement.

8. Resident and fellow physicians at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles voted to unionize with the Committee of Interns and Residents.

9. The majority of 1,600 front-line nurses working at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore., voted to authorize a strike.

10. Resident and fellow physicians at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care voted in favor of representation by the Committee of Interns and Residents.

11. Nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., ratified three-year contracts.