Brigham and Women's nurses approve deal after 9 months of talks

Nurses have approved a new contract with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The two-year deal, which covers nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, includes a strong compensation and benefits package, according to a May 24 news release from the union.

"Brigham nurses fight hard every day for our patients and it's no different when we're at the bargaining table," Trish Powers, operating room nurse and MNA chair at Brigham and Women's, said in the release. "Our contract is about protecting and investing in Brigham nurses so we can give our patients the very best care they deserve. I am incredibly proud to be a Brigham nurse and to represent the nearly 4,000 nurses who keep our hospital running."

Brigham and Women's nurses approved their new contract by mail after reaching a tentative agreement with the hospital April 18, according to the union. Both sides reached the tentative agreement after nine months of contract talks.

According to the union, the contract includes:

A 5 percent increase to the salary scale for all nurses in each contract year

An agreement by the hospital to conduct a human resources assessment in the post anesthesia care unit

Juneteenth as an additional holiday

A ratification bonus for eligible nurses

Extension of a shift incentive bonus program originally negotiated last fall

Brigham and Women's praised the agreement in a statement emailed to Becker's on May 25.

"The contract recognizes the tremendous contributions of nurses to all areas of our mission, especially the compassionate, high-quality care they provide to our patients and their loved ones," the statement said. "With ratification we will continue to move forward, working together in support of our vision of a healthier community and healthier world."