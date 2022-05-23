DC hospital, nurses end 9-month labor dispute

Washington, D.C.-based Howard University Hospital has reached a new contract with the union representing its nurses, according to ABC affiliate WJLA.

The deal marks the end of a nine-month labor dispute that included a strike in April over issues such as staffing and pay, according to the news station.

Workers covered by the agreement are members of the District of Columbia Nurses Association, which represents more than 300 workers at the hospital and the university, including registered nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers.

The union's executive director, Edward Smith, shared with following statement with WJLA about the new contract: "It was only through the efforts and collective action of our members, with support from the community, that we were able to achieve agreement on a fair and equitable contract that recognizes our hard-working healthcare professionals and their commitment to caring for patients who come to HUH for care. I am profoundly proud of our members who have stood strong in solidarity throughout these long months and who, day in and day out, provide care to our patients."

Becker's reached out to the hospital and will update the story if a comment is received.

In a statement shared with CBS affiliate WUSA in April, the hospital said it had already implemented hourly wage increases averaging 9.6 percent based on its final proposal.

The statement added: "Howard University Hospital is properly staffed, and we have made proposals to the union to work together to address future staffing needs. We respect and appreciate our RNs and all of our staff members at the hospital that deliver consistently excellent care for our patients."

Both sides began negotiations in November.