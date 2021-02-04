Oregon hospital labor deals include raises, paid time off after COVID-19 exposure

Workers at two Samaritan Health Services hospitals in Oregon have agreed to contracts guaranteeing annual across-the-board raises and paid time off after COVID-19 exposure, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

The deals also include financial assistance with medical bills, said Service Employees International Union Local 49, which represents Samaritan workers.

The new three-year agreements cover nearly 200 workers, including technologists and respiratory therapists, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport.

The contracts are retroactive to 2020.

