Nurses at 9 Tenet hospitals in California to raise awareness over staffing, turnover

Registered nurses will hold actions April 27 at nine Tenet hospitals in California, according to the union that represents them.

RNs plan to hold informational pickets in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Los Alamitos, Templeton, Manteca, Turlock and San Ramon, the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United said in an April 22 news release. Public actions are scheduled in San Luis Obispo and Modesto.

The union, which represents 3,700 nurses at the facilities, said its members are raising awareness of what it described as chronic understaffing and high turnover rates.

"For the past two years Tenet Healthcare has failed to prepare for the pandemic, prioritizing its profits over its responsibility to provide safe patient care," Laura Bruce, RN, of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, said in the release. "We demand that Tenet comply with state hospital staffing laws by taking immediate action to retain and recruit the staff we need to provide quality care."

The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United has been in contract negotiations since February. The contract expires June 30.

