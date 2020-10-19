Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital nurses threaten strike

Registered nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital have authorized their bargaining committee to call a strike, according to the union that represents them.

The New York State Nurses Association said via news release that the decision is over what they say is hospital management's refusal to adequately address issues such as staffing education, health benefits and wages. Union members also claim hospital management has tried to intimidate nurses and failed to provide key staffing information.

"It is a time for a fair contract to make sure patients at New Rochelle Hospital get the care they need and deserve," the New York State Nurses Association said.

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, a 242-bed, community-based teaching facility, is part of New York City-based Montefiore Health System. Registered nurses at the hospital have been working without a contract for more than two years.

In a statement to Becker's, the hospital said: "Nurses are the backbone of Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital; we continue to negotiate in good faith in order to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution and are looking forward to our next scheduled bargaining session."

The hospital and union are scheduled to meet again Oct. 23.

