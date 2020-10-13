7 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Sept. 28:

1. Registered nurses at Hartford HealthCare's Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn., launched a two-day strike Oct. 13 over alleged unfair labor practices.

2. Nurses at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.) submitted complaints alleging unsafe working conditions and inadequate staffing.

3. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., reached three-year bargaining agreements covering nearly 3,300 employees.

4. Citing patient safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses at Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System and in San Joaquin County's health system launched five-day strikes on Oct. 7.

5. Allina Health technical workers began a two-day strike Oct. 5 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, Minn., and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

6. Workers at Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center participated in informational picketing Sept. 30 over concerns related to staffing and personal protective equipment, according to the Niagara Gazette.

7. Dignity Health and Sutter Health workers held informational pickets in September to urge management to improve staffing and ensure employees have adequate personal protective equipment.

