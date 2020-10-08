New Jersey hospital reaches contracts with nearly 3,300 workers

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., said it has reached three-year bargaining agreements covering nearly 3,300 of its 3,600 employees.

The employees are members of Committee of Interns & Residents/SEIU; Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1031; Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5089; HPAE Local 5094; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68; International Association of EMTs & Paramedics Local 200; and Teamsters Local 97. They include podiatric resident physicians and supervisory employees, as well as nurses, administrative personnel, EMS supervisors, and clinical and administrative support workers.

University Hospital praised the agreements, noting they mark the first time in more than two years that the hospital has had finalized agreements with all members of its union coalition.

"At a time of unprecedented public health challenges, University Hospital and its unions were willing to come together to reach financially responsible agreements that recognize the value of our extraordinary employees," University Hospital President and CEO Shereef Elnahal, MD, said in a news release.

Representatives from bargaining units also praised the agreements as signs of collaboration and effective communication between management and unions during the pandemic.

The three-year agreements are retroactive to 2018 and will run through June or October 2021, depending on the bargaining unit.

