Nurses at 2 Prime-owned Pennsylvania hospitals reach labor deals, avoid strike

Nurses at two Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare have reached contracts with management, averting a joint strike that was set to begin Oct. 16, according to the union that represents them.

The contracts cover nurses at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, Pa., and Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton, Pa.

They include the ability to ensure a minimum level of nursing care for each patient, as well as a healthcare plan that will result in decreased premiums for most union members at both hospitals, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents the nurses, said in a news release. Lower Bucks nurses will also receive 11 percent in raises over their three-year contract, in addition to step increases, and most nurses at Suburban will see increases of more than 8 percent over the life of their contract.

Union President Maureen May, RN, praised the contracts, saying, "In the positive resolution of these contract fights, the needs of our front-line workers have been respected and their patient communities are further protected. We are thrilled."

Hospital spokesperson Michelle Aliprantis echoed Ms. May in a statement cited by levittownnow.com.

"We are pleased to reach a three-year agreement with PASNAP. Lower Bucks Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital have a long tradition of providing quality medical and nursing care to the patients of our community," she said. "This new contract will allow us to continue this tradition."

