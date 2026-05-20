Clinicians push to unionize amid staffing, burnout concerns

Clinicians across the U.S. are increasingly seeking union representation, arguing that organizing can help address staffing shortages, burnout and retention challenges that they say ultimately affect patient care.

At least 10 groups at hospitals and health systems nationwide have announced plans to unionize or voted to join unions so far in 2026, reflecting continued labor organizing across healthcare.

At the same time, hospitals and health systems are grappling with rising labor costs and workforce shortages, prompting many leaders to emphasize collaboration and retention efforts amid growing labor activity. Workforce spending accounted for about 60% of hospitals’ total expenses in 2025 and increased 5.6% year over year, according to the American Hospital Association.

Among the most recent efforts in May are the more than 73% of the 870 nurses at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., who signed cards supporting unionization. The group filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on May 1 and is awaiting an election date.

Nurses involved in the effort said they want a stronger voice in decisions affecting staffing, retention and working conditions. Bailey Birenbaum, RN, said in a statement shared with Becker’s on behalf of St. Mary’s Nurses United of SEIU Wisconsin that nurses are seeking to address “extreme understaffing, uncompetitive pay and other policies that cause burnout and drive nurses away from the profession.”

A spokesperson for St. Louis-based SSM Health said the organization respects employees’ right to decide whether to unionize.

“At SSM Health, we work hard to cultivate a supportive and collaborative work environment where every employee is treated with respect and compassion,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “We value our high-quality patient-centered care and are focused on being a place of healing. We strive to ensure that our team thrives so that they can do their best work in realizing our Mission to provide exceptional patient care.”

The organizing effort at SSM Health St. Mary’s reflects broader concerns emerging across the healthcare workforce, particularly among nurses who say persistent staffing pressures and turnover are making it more difficult to deliver care safely and sustainably.

In Chicago, registered nurses at Rush University Medical Center voted May 14-16 to join National Nurses Organizing Committee. Nurses involved in the effort cited safe staffing, retention and patient care improvements as key priorities.

“We deeply respect the right of our nurses to participate in the election and thank everyone who made their voices heard,” Deana Sievert, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “Our priority remains focused on providing exceptional care for our patients and supporting our staff. Rush will work to ensure the validation process moves forward promptly.”

While nurses make up the majority of recent organizing efforts, physicians and advanced practice providers are also increasingly pursuing union representation.

At Cleveland-based MetroHealth, primary care providers are working to form a union, citing what they described as unsustainable workloads. Membership would be extended to physicians, physician assistants, advance practice registered nurses and certified nurse practitioners.

In April, a supermajority of nearly 150 resident physicians at Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Delta Health Care District filed for union recognition. If successful, the group would become the first resident physician union in its county. Residents involved in the effort said they are seeking improvements related to physician well-being, support resources, work hours and compensation.

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