Health unit coordinators at Minnesota hospital plan 3-day strike

Union-represented health unit coordinators plan to begin a three-day strike May 27 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn., according to an SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa news release shared with Becker’s.

The union represents 86 health unit coordinators at the hospital, according to a statement shared with Becker’s. Methodist Hospital, part of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners. Methodist Hospital is a 426-bed facility, according to its website.

Union members voted earlier in May to authorize a strike after contract negotiations that the union said included more than a dozen bargaining sessions. The union also said workers are seeking changes related to pension participation, retroactive pay and differential pay.

“HUCs like me are willing to go on a ULP strike if we don’t see movement on critical issues like joining the union pension plan, winning retro pay and ensuring differential pay,” Erin Neary, a health unit coordinator at Methodist Hospital and member of the bargaining team, said in the union release.

The union also said it filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board related to staffing and hour reductions affecting the group.

In a statement shared with Becker’s, the hospital said health unit coordinators “are an important part of our team, and we have a fair contract proposal on the table.”

“Unfortunately, union leadership has decided to move forward with a strike,” the hospital said. “We remain committed to reaching an agreement. If the strike proceeds, we’re ready to provide our patients with the same high-quality care they expect from us.”

The union said no additional bargaining dates are currently scheduled, though it remains willing to continue negotiations.

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