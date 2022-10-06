Ascension nurses in Kansas could unionize

Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kan., have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, filed the petition Oct. 3 on behalf of the nurses.

An election date has not been scheduled, the union told The Wichita Eagle. However, if nurses vote to unionize, the vote will cover 625 nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Ascension Via Christi CEO Kevin Strecker said in a statement to The Wichita Eagle: "We have received notice of the petition and are still evaluating our response to this action."

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.