7 hospital strikes in 2020

Here are seven labor strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review so far this year:

1. SEIU Local 73 members at University of Illinois at Chicago, which includes UI Health, ended their 10-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with administration on Sept. 23.

2. University of Illinois Hospital nurses in Chicago who ended a seven-day strike on Sept. 19 reached a tentative, four-year contract with hospital management.

3. More than 700 nurses who walked off the job for two weeks approved a new contract July 20 with Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.).

4. Healthcare workers at Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital launched a five-day strike starting July 20.

5. Registered nurses went on strike beginning June 26 at Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital.

6. Healthcare workers represented by Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW reached contract agreements with Seattle-based Swedish Health Services in April after a January strike.

7. Registered nurses at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., began a 48-hour strike on March 5.

