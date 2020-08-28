6 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Aug. 17:

1. Workers held informational picketing events outside Tenet Healthcare hospitals in California to demand increased workplace protections.

2. The National Labor Relations Board stopped a mail-in ballot union election at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, Mich.

3. Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge (Tenn.) and Service Employees International Union Local 205 approved new three-year contracts.

4. University of Illinois Hospital nurses in Chicago authorized their bargaining committee to call a strike over safe staffing.

5. A union representing 1,190 workers at Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital sued the facility, alleging it recklessly facilitated COVID-19 spread.

6. Registered nurses at Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh voted to join Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania.

