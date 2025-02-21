12 hospital-union elections in 2025

Hospital employees across the U.S. — including physicians, registered nurses and support staff — have voted to unionize in 2025.

Below are the hospital-union elections recently reported by Becker's:

Note: This live page was created Feb. 21.

Jan. 8-Feb. 19:

1. About 150 registered nurses at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., voted to unionize.

2. More than 200 support, office, tech and maintenance workers at Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital voted to unionize, Vermont Public reported Feb. 18.

3. Nurses at Legacy Emanuel, Randall Children's Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, part of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health, voted to join the Oregon Nurses Association.

4. Registered nurses at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore voted to retain the National Nurses Organizing Committee as their labor representative.

5. Resident physicians, interns and fellows at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston voted to join the Committee of Interns and Residents.

6. Technicians and technologists at MultiCare Yakima (Wash.) Memorial Hospital voted to join Teamsters Local 760.

7. Resident and fellow physicians at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare voted to unionize, making them the state's first resident and fellow physician union.

8. Nearly 230 resident and fellow physicians at Care New England Health System's Kent Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital and Butler Hospital in Rhode Island voted to unionize.

9. Resident physicians and fellows at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health's Thomas Jefferson University Hospital voted to join the Committee of Interns and Residents.

10. Resident physicians and fellows at Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital voted to join the Committee of Interns and Residents.

11. Resident physicians and fellows at Einstein Healthcare Network, part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, voted to unionize, joining the Committee of Interns and Residents.

12. Resident physicians and fellows at Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital, part of Brown University Health, voted to unionize, marking the first physician union in the state.