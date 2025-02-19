Vermont hospital nurses vote to form union

About 150 registered nurses at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., have voted to unionize.

The nurses have been organizing for four months and will begin the bargaining process for their first contract with the hospital once votes are certified, according to a Feb. 6 news release from AFT Vermont that was shared with Becker's.

"We voted yes to having a seat at the table for equal decision-making, advocating for our colleagues, ourselves, and most importantly, our patients," Emily Sherin, RN, said in the release.

Union members said they plan to bargain for safe staffing ratios, experience-based pay scales and work flexibility.

"We fully recognize and respect the outcome of the election," Northwestern President and CEO Peter Wright said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are committed to moving forward and shaping a positive future focused on our common mission of providing exceptional care for our community."