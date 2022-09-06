WholeHealth Living partners with Vori Health on musculoskeletal care

Franklin, Tenn.-based WholeHealth Living partnered with New York-based Vori Health to deliver a new pain management solution focused on musculoskeletal care, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

The collaborative pain management solution will provide access to medical care and preventative and rehabilitative services by integrating Vori Health's virtual-first medical services with WholeHealth Living's on-the-ground network of chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage therapy practitioners. Each patient receives support from the virtual health team, who collectively assess, diagnose and coordinate all aspects of care.

Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health, said that the current musculoskeletal patient pathway is often costly and ineffective.

"We expect this industry-leading pain care solution to drive down inappropriate opiate utilization, surgery, imaging, ER steerage, injections, and total costs of care. Our ultimate goal is to help members reach their goals, reduce their pain, and return to a life they love without unnecessary procedures or costs," Mr. Ashworth said.

According to the United States Bone & Joint Initiative, 33 percent of U.S. adults age 18 and over report having a musculoskeletal condition and require or seek treatment. Additionally, the World Health Organization finds that musculoskeletal conditions significantly limit mobility and dexterity, leading to reduced productivity.

Ryan Grant, MD, founder and CEO of Vori Health, said their goal is to revolutionize musculoskeletal care by putting the patient first.

"The right care given at the right time by the right clinical experts is critical to providing patients with access to appropriate, evidence-based care that minimizes the rate of unnecessary surgeries, poor outcomes, and patient dissatisfaction," Dr. Grant said.