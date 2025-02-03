Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

VUMC acquires cardiology practice from CHS

Paige Twenter

On Feb. 1, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center acquired a cardiology practice from a subsidiary of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. 

Two interventional cardiologists and a nurse practitioner from the acquired clinic, Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.), are joining VUMC. In a Feb. 3 news release, the health system said the new addition complements the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute's existing clinic in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Community Health Systems recently sold a Mississippi hospital to Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System; the sale is part of CHS' $1 billion divestiture plan

