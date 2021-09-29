University Health to buy 68 acres for new hospital in Texas

San Antonio-based University Health plans to purchase 68 acres of land for a new hospital, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

University Health's board on Sept. 28 unanimously approved the $10.4 million land purchase. The parcel is adjacent to Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

University Health officials said the system needs to acquire property to keep up with the population growth in Bexar County, where the land is located.

"I think this is significant, and it's long overdue," hospital board member Jimmy Hasslocher told the Express-News.

University Health has not yet set a timeline for the design or construction of the new hospital, according to the report.