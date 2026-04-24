The week in hospital M&A

WVU Medicine is seeking to acquire a Pennsylvania hospital, and for-profit Quorum Health completed the sale of a Texas hospital. Here are hospital M&A moves Becker’s reported on during the week of April 20:

1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health completed the sale of a Texas hospital to San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Health System.

The sale comes after Shannon signed an asset purchase agreement in January to acquire Big Spring, Texas-based Scenic Mountain Medical Center from for-profit Quorum.

The deal comes after Shannon bought West Texas Medical Plaza in 2024, where Scenic Mountain Medical Group is located.

2. Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, Pa., signed a nonbinding letter of intent to join Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System.

FCMC is a 21-bed critical access hospital with more than 415 employees. As part of the proposed agreement, WVU Health System plans to invest up to $17 million over seven years to modernize the hospital, including implementing Epic.

In November, the system also announced plans to acquire Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System, a deal expected to close in fall 2026.

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