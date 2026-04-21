Quorum sells 146-bed Texas hospital: 4 things to know

Quorum Health, a for-profit system headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., on April 1 sold Scenic Mountain Medical Center to San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Health System, a spokesperson for the system confirmed to Becker’s.

Four things to know:

1. Shannon Health System signed an asset purchase agreement in January to acquire Big Spring, Texas-based Scenic Mountain Medical Center, 146-bed community hospital. The deal comes after Shannon bought West Texas Medical Plaza in 2024, where Scenic Mountain Medical Group is located.

2. The acquisition sees Shannon Health System grow to four hospitals, 25 clinic locations and more than 400 providers in West Texas, according to its website.

3. Shannon Health System’s plans for the hospital include remodeling urology and other departments, creating a new urgent care clinic for walk-in care and installing imaging and mammography equipment to expand diagnostic capabilities.

4. The health system acquired River Crest Hospital from King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services in late 2024. River Crest is an 80-bed facility in San Angelo that provides behavioral health and substance use disorder programs for children, adolescents, adults and military members.

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