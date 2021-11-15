Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Ohio health systems pursue stronger partnership

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Columbus-based OhioHealth and Cambridge, Ohio-based Guernsey Health Systems are seeking a stronger partnership about four years after entering into a strategic collaboration. 

The health systems signed a letter of intent that will allow them to build on their current partnership by exchanging more detailed information. 

"We are honored to begin exploring the possibility of a stronger relationship with Guernsey Health Systems," Cheryl Herbert, senior vice president of regional operations at OhioHealth said in a Nov. 12 news release

The systems first partnered in 2017 and entered into a management agreement a year later. Under the agreement, OhioHealth provides management oversight and executive leadership at Guernsey Health Systems. 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles