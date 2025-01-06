New Hampshire OKs HCA purchase of Catholic system

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office has approved Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's acquisition of Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center.

"As part of HCA Healthcare, CMC and our new colleagues will have access to much-needed resources that will pave the way for financial stability and continued growth," William Lunn, MD, president of HCA's capital division, said in a Jan. 6 news release.

The approval comes after the review process for the acquisition was extended to Jan. 9 in late December to allow the state's director of charitable trusts more time to review. An HCA subsidiary and CMC signed an asset purchase agreement in early July 2024 and started the regulatory review process with Mr. Formella's office.

Catholic Medical Center comprises a 330-bed regional health hospital with more than 400 providers and more than 3,000 employees, according to its website. CMC staff will join more than 2,500 HCA employees serving patients at Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Derry, N.H.-based Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.

HCA is committed to making "significant capital investments and enhancing key service lines" to benefit patients across New Hampshire, Dr. Lunn said in the release.

