New Hampshire extends review of HCA Catholic system acquisition

New Hampshire's review of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's planned acquisition of Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center has been extended.

Both HCA and CMC have agreed to a Jan. 9 extension to allow more time for the state's director of charitable trusts to review the transaction, according to the state's Department of Justice website.

"We continue to work diligently with the attorney general's office toward securing regulatory approval to proceed with the transaction," HCA and CMC said in a joint statement shared with Becker's on Dec. 26. "We have agreed to a short extension to ensure this process is thoroughly completed."

In early July, CMC, a 330-bed regional health system, signed an asset purchase agreement with an HCA subsidiary and began the regulatory review process with the New Hampshire attorney general.