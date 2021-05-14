Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals

Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since May 3.

1. HCA to sell Georgia hospital to AdventHealth for $635M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to sell a 230-bed Georgia hospital to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, the for-profit hospital operator said May 13.

2. 3-hospital system to join Piedmont Healthcare

University Health Care System, a three-hospital system based in Augusta, Ga., signed a letter of intent to join Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.

3. New Jersey Trinity Health hospital in talks to join Capital Health

Trenton, N.J.-based St. Francis Medical Center, owned by Trinity Health, has signed a letter of intent to explore joining Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health.

4. Indiana healthcare system to take over closed Tennessee hospital

The Jellico City (Tenn.) City Council has approved plans for an Indiana healthcare system to take over a closed hospital in the northeast Tennessee city.

5. HCA buys rural Georgia hospital for $73M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed its purchase of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga.

6. Hackensack Meridian acquires 2 urgent care centers

Hackensack Meridian's Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., acquired two urgent care centers in New Jersey.

