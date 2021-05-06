New Jersey Trinity Health hospital in talks to join Capital Health

Trenton, N.J.-based St. Francis Medical Center, owned by Trinity Health, has signed a letter of intent to explore joining Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health.

With the letter of intent signed, the two organizations enter a period of due diligence. The process will determine how best to combine and serve the community.

The deal would require approval from state and federal officials.



Although St. Francis Medical Center is a Catholic hospital, it would lose that designation under the deal.

"As a safety-net hospital, ensuring the community has access to care is the heart of our mission," said Joseph Youngblood, PhD, chair of St. Francis Medical Center's board, in a May 6 news release. "In response to a broad national transformation of healthcare, we look to combine our strengths with those of Capital, a healthcare leader and grow services for our residents.

