CommonSpirit in talks to sell hospital to Altru

CommonSpirit Health is in the early stages of a potential sale of its critical access hospital in Devils Lake, S.D., to Altru Health System.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit and Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent on June 28 to consider the transaction. If the deal proceeds, Devils Lake Hospital could become part of Altru by the end of 2024.

Devils Lake Hospital is a 25-bed critical access facility that dates back to 1902. The hospital has been recognized as one of the most financially stable rural hospitals in the nation and North Dakota's top hospital for community health investment in 2021.

"This is an exciting opportunity to expand upon Altru's commitment to advancing healthcare in the Lake Region," Altru CEO Todd Forkel said in a news release. "Altru and CommonSpirit have similar visions in providing high-quality care for the communities we serve, and we are committed to working closely together over the coming months with that goal in mind."