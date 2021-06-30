Care New England, Lifespan approached lawmakers about certificate of public advantage

Two Providence, R.I.-based systems seeking approval to merge — Lifespan and Care New England Health System — approached top lawmakers about a way to potentially sidestep antitrust reviews of their proposed deal, according to WPRI.

Two top lawmakers confirmed to the publication that they've had discussions with the systems about possibly granting the health system a certificate of public advantage, which would shield the merger from federal or state antitrust scrutiny as long as the state provides active supervision in the deal.

However, both legislative leaders and the hospital groups said they do not have plans to pursue a certificate of public advantage at this time.

"While a COPA has been discussed, we are not pursuing that route at present," a spokesperson for Lifespan told WRPI.



Lifespan and Care New England unveiled plans to merge and create an integrated academic health system in partnership with Providence-based Brown University in February.

The two health systems have attempted to merge in the past, but negotiations stalled or ended. Most recently, Care New England's board voted in July 2019 to withdraw from merger talks with Lifespan and Brown University, citing several factors, including capital requirements and financial stability of the combined system, community need, antitrust considerations, organizational stability and implementation risks.