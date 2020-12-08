476-bed Canton hospital to join Cleveland Clinic

Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, will join the Cleveland Clinic, the organizations said Dec. 8.

Pending regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be finalized Feb. 1.

The organizations signed a letter of intent to explore a partnership in September 2019.

The organization said the deal will offer several benefits for Mercy Medical Center patients, including improved technology, new services and greater access to high-specialty care.

Cleveland Clinic currently operates 18 hospitals and employs 67,554 employees worldwide. When the transaction is complete, 2,700 employees will join Cleveland Clinic.

"Together, Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Medical Center will continue to serve patients and communities with the highest quality, compassionate care," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic.

