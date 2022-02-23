4 health system deals by the numbers

Four deals between health systems have been recently announced or completed in the last few weeks.

Below is a breakdown of these deals by the numbers, as reported on by Becker's.

1. Prospect to sell Crozer to ChristianaCare

The players: Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings and Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

The deal in a sentence: ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings.

The numbers: ChristianaCare will acquire four Pennsylvania hospitals, one of which only provides outpatient services. The other hospitals have 499 beds, 215 beds and 105 beds, respectively. Crozer has about 4,000 employees.





2. Yale New Haven Health to acquire 2 Connecticut health systems

The players: Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, Waterbury (Conn.) Health and Manchester, Conn.-based ECHN.

The deal in a sentence: Yale New Haven agreed to acquire Waterbury Health and ECHN from Prospect Medical Holdings.

The numbers: Through the purchase, Yale New Haven will acquire three hospitals — which make up the two systems — with 357 beds, 249 beds and 102 beds. ECHN and Waterbury Health have about 2,900 employees.





3. Michigan health system joins Marshfield Clinic

The players: Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

The deal in a sentence: Dickinson finalized its affiliation agreement with Marshfield.

The numbers: Dickinson is a one-hospital system with several clinics. Marshfield Clinic has 10 hospitals, according to its website.





4. Spectrum, Beaumont build new health system launching Feb. 1

The players: Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

The deal in a sentence: The two health systems partnered to launch a new system Feb. 1, temporarily called BHSH system.

The numbers: The combined system has 22 hospitals, more than 300 outpatient locations and more than 64,000 employees.