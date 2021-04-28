2 West Virginia children's hospitals affiliate

Hoops Family Children's Hospital and WVU Medicine Children's Hospital entered into a clinical affiliation aimed at improving access to children's healthcare services in West Virginia.

Through its affiliation with WVU Medicine, Hoops Family will gain access to the Children's Miracle Network, a national organization that helps 170 hospitals fundraise.

Executives from WVU Medicine and Hoops Family's parent organization, Mountain Health Network, said increased funding will help improve clinical access and outcomes for the hospitals' pediatric patients, according to an April 28 news release.

Hoops Family is in Huntington and WVU Medicine is about 200 miles away in Morgantown.

