10 hospital deals called off, delayed

Below are 10 hospital transactions or partnerships that have been delayed or called off since Jan. 1, beginning with the most recent:

1. Pandemic delays UMass Memorial's acquisition of Harrington HealthCare

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back UMass Memorial Health Care's acquisition of Harrington HealthCare, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, satellite location and three medical office buildings.

2. Jefferson Health, Temple call off cancer center deal

Thomas Jefferson University will no longer purchase the Fox Chase Cancer Center from Temple University due to the "devastating economic impact of COVID-19."

3. St. Luke's takeover of Kansas hospital pushed back amid COVID-19 crisis

The date that St. Luke's Health System will take over Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Astria Health cancels sale of hospitals as COVID-19 affects markets

Yakima, Wash.-based Astria Health, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, has taken its hospitals off the market.

5. Beaumont, Summa Health delay merger

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is delaying its merger with Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaumont CEO John Fox said during a news briefing April 21.

6. North Carolina health systems call off partnership talks

Citing uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has ended talks to become a successor to Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health after Randolph emerges from bankruptcy.

7. New York hospital to split with Ascension after 18 years

St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., is slated to become an independent hospital after 18 years as a member of St. Louis-based Ascension.

8. Geisinger, AtlantiCare sever merger

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare have agreed to part ways, the two health systems announced March 31.

9. Home healthcare providers abandon $1.25B deal amid FTC probe

Two home healthcare providers, Aveanna Healthcare and Maxim Healthcare Services, have terminated their proposed acquisition agreement, the Federal Trade Commission said.

10. FTC sues to block Jefferson Health-Einstein Healthcare merger

The Federal Trade Commission will sue to block the merger of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network, a deal that has been pending since 2018. The commission said it will seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent the deal.

