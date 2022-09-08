U of Chicago offers class on medical misinformation

The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine is offering an accelerated course to advanced medical, pharmacy and nursing students on how to combat medical misinformation.

The virtual course, announced in a Sept. 8 news release, focuses on the healthcare professional-patient relationship. Sessions of the course include a lecture and workshop.

According to the medical school, students in the course receive:

The opportunity to "identify a medical myth from their community and work together on what and how to communicate with diverse patient groups."

Information regarding techniques on how to correct misinformation while staying approachable.

"Students walk out of this course with very specific, concrete tools that are directly applicable to their careers and promoting public health," Institute for Translational Medicine Director of Communications Sara Serritella said in the release. She teaches the course alongside Dean for Medical Education Vineet Arora, MD, and other faculty experts. "These skills literally can save lives."

The medical school began offering the class to medical students last year and is now offering it to pharmacists and nurses via a grant from the Association of American Medical Colleges, according to the Chicago Tribune.

