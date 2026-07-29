Cyclosporiasis outbreak hospitalizes 465, sickens thousands across 45 states

As the CDC investigates clusters of cyclosporiasis cases, including one multistate outbreak affecting nine states linked to iceberg lettuce, some hospital laboratories are operating 24/7 to match the outbreak’s pace.

Between May 1 and July 27, the CDC has confirmed 7,725 cyclosporiasis cases; a majority, 6,707, were acquired domestically. The foodborne outbreak has also hospitalized 465 people. Forty-five states have reported cases; the remaining five are Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Mexico and South Carolina.

In the two hardest-hit states, Michigan and Ohio, case counts have surpassed the CDC’s tally. The CDC only reports confirmed infections and has a backlog of 11,500 additional cases to confirm, many of which are in Michigan and Ohio, according to a July 28 update.

The same day as the CDC’s update, Michigan officials reported 9,680 infections and 160 hospitalizations. Wayne County, which includes Detroit, has reported the highest number of cases across all counties, with 1,036 infections.

Ohio’s health department has logged 2,576 cyclosporiasis cases so far this year. This is more than double the state’s count from a week ago, when Ohio was reporting 1,246 infections.

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