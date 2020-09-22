Primary care finances, workforce have not rebounded from COVID-19, survey shows

Nearly half of primary care clinicians say their mental exhaustion from work is at its highest level, and 12 percent say members of their practice have left primary care due to the pandemic, according to a new survey.

The Larry A. Green Center and Primary Care Collaborative surveyed nearly 500 primary care clinicians in 49 states and Washington, D.C., from Sept. 4-8. Respondents are from various specialties. More than 50 percent of respondents are from Texas, Virginia, Oregon, California, Washington state and South Dakota.

Five survey findings:

1. A third of respondents said their practice has vacant staff positions they cannot fill.

2. Twenty-seven percent of respondents cited lack of pandemic financial support as a pressure they will face over the next four weeks.

3. Three percent of respondents said they will likely close before December without more state or federal support.

4. Thirty percent of respondents said is was hard to obtain enough COVID-19 testing supplies for their office.

5. Twenty-six percent of respondents said they face challenges getting personal protective equipment for staff and clinicians.

Access the full survey here.

