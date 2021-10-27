7 systems launching residency programs

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Some healthcare systems have launched new residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages persisting around the country.
Here are seven systems launching residency programs:
Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.
1. BayCare in Tampa Bay, Fla., announced a new pediatric residency program.
2. Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and the St. Luke’s Health System announced a new pediatric residency program.
3. Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center will become a hospital for residency programs beginning in 2022.
4. Fort Worth, Texas-based universities Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine announced a partnership with Texas Health Resources to establish a graduate medical education program.
5. Cottage Health in Santa Barbara, Calif., announced a new pediatric residency program beginning in July.
6. Texas A&M University's College of Medicine is the new academic affiliate for Christus Health.
7. Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami is set to launch a primary care internal medicine residency program at the Miami VA Health System.