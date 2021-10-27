7 systems launching residency programs

Some healthcare systems have launched new residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages persisting around the country.

Here are seven systems launching residency programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. BayCare in Tampa Bay, Fla., announced a new pediatric residency program.

2. Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and the St. Luke’s Health System announced a new pediatric residency program.

3. Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center will become a hospital for residency programs beginning in 2022.

4. Fort Worth, Texas-based universities Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine announced a partnership with Texas Health Resources to establish a graduate medical education program.

5. Cottage Health in Santa Barbara, Calif., announced a new pediatric residency program beginning in July.

6. Texas A&M University's College of Medicine is the new academic affiliate for Christus Health.

7. Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami is set to launch a primary care internal medicine residency program at the Miami VA Health System.