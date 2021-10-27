Baycare to launch pediatric residency program

Baycare, the largest pediatric healthcare provider in Florida's Tampa Bay area announced a new pediatrics residency program at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital on Oct. 25.

The three-year program is set to begin on July 1, 2022, and will accept eight residents into its inaugural class. BayCare said the program will be community-care focused and provide medical training in general and subspecialty pediatric care.

It is the second residency program the provider has added to its Graduate Medical Education program this year.

"Through education, research and innovation, the new pediatric residency program will enhance the quality of care provided to our patients for generations to come," said Sarah Naumowich, president of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. "This program represents a continued investment in our children, whose unique health needs deserve expert care as special as they are."